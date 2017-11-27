EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A rhinoceros has made the trip from the Oklahoma City Zoo to his new home in southern Indiana.
The Indian Rhino named Rupert arrived Monday at the Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville after a 600-mile journey inside a wooden crate in the back of a semitrailer.
The Evansville Courier & Press reports Rupert was born in Oklahoma City in June 2014. He is joining Mechi, a 30-something Black-Horned Rhinoceros, at the Evansville zoo.
Visitors won’t be able to immediately see Rupert as zoo staffers will give him some quiet acclimation time.
The World Wildlife Fund says Indiana Rhinos grow to 4,000-6,000 pounds. It estimates about 3,500 Indian Rhinos are alive worldwide.
Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com