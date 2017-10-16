TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The Republican Governors Association has spent twice as much as its Democratic counterpart in the contest to succeed term-limited GOP Gov. Chris Christie.

The New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission said Monday that the RGA has spent more than $1.6 million in an effort to help Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno. A group called Our New Jersey, which is affiliated with the Democratic Governors Association, has spent $800,000 on the Nov. 7 contest.

Democrat Phil Murphy has led Guadagno in polls and has about $5 million cash on hand compared with her roughly $1 million.

The groups are not required to disclose their donors with the state under current law.

Both groups have aired television ads in the contest.