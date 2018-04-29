KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Useful tips related to Kansas City homicides will bring larger rewards for the tipsters.
Kansas City police and Kansas City Crime Stoppers announced Friday the payout for tips in homicide cases has increased from $5,000 to $10,000.
Police Chief Rick Smith says the increased rewards are a tool the city is using to encourage community involvement during a time when the homicide rate continues to increase.
Smith says several recent homicides remain unsolved and the additional reward money might have citizens an incentive to provide useful information.
The Kansas City Star reports City Manager Troy Schulte said the city is providing nearly $175,000 toward the rewards.
Rick Armstrong, president of the Kansas City Crime Commission says several other area cities may soon announce plans to increase the reward amount.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com