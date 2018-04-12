PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police are upping the reward for information in the fatal hit-and-run of a Grand Canyon University student.

Authorities said Thursday they are offering $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in the death of 21-year-old Taylor White.

White and a male friend were jogging and had just entered the crosswalk at 31st Avenue and Camelback Road around 8:20 p.m. Sunday when a vehicle ran a red light.

White was hit and pronounced dead at the scene. His friend was uninjured.

Witnesses describe the car as a white Ford Expedition. Police say it has a missing passenger side mirror and a shattered windshield.

The university said in a statement that White, who was from Colorado Springs, Colorado, was supposed to marry a fellow student in two weeks.