MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of stolen artwork by Pablo Picasso.
The original 1949 print was stolen last month from a downtown Milwaukee art gallery. It is worth up to an estimated $50,000.
Picasso only did 30 of the prints and signed each with a green crayon in the lower right corner.
Anyone with information about the theft or the etching is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department or FBI.
