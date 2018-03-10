MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of stolen artwork by Pablo Picasso.

The original 1949 print was stolen last month from a downtown Milwaukee art gallery. It is worth up to an estimated $50,000.

Picasso only did 30 of the prints and signed each with a green crayon in the lower right corner.

Anyone with information about the theft or the etching is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department or FBI.