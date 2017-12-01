LEAD, S.D. (AP) — Federal officials are offering a reward to help catch vandals who did $25,000 in damage to two historic brick buildings originally used to house explosives for a former Black Hills gold mine.
The Rapid City Journal reports that Bureau of Land Management officials have offered a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the conviction of those responsible.
A bureau employee checking the property last summer discovered remnants of a backwoods party at one of the powder houses.
The intruders had installed their own padlocks, fashioned a crude bar and brought in tables and restaurant booth seats.
Unable to enter after bureau officials re-secured the buildings, vandals knocked gaping holes in the brick exteriors of two of them.
Officials fear the roof of one building could collapse under the weight of winter snow.
___
Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com