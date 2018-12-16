WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (AP) — Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of a Colorado woman who was last seen on Thanksgiving Day.

An anonymous donor provided the reward money to the Woodland Park Police Department, which is leading the search for 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth.

Berreth was last seen on surveillance video entering a Woodland Park grocery store on Nov. 22.

Her fiance, Patrick Frazee, told investigators the couple met that day so he could pick up their 1-year-old daughter. They did not live together.

Police Cmdr. Greg Couch declined comment Sunday about a search of Frazee’s 35-acre property that began Friday.

Police have not called Frazee a person of interest. Frazee’s attorney says his client is cooperating.

Woodland Park is 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Denver.