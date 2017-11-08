SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Humane Society of Utah is offering a $5,000 reward in a possible poisoning of a family dog at the center a legal battle over a judge’s euthanasia order.
Owner Lindsy Bray of Santaquin said Wednesday her Australian Shepard named Dexter is recovering from symptoms consistent with ingesting rat poison after a three-day vet stay, but the episode highlights her ongoing fight in court to reverse his death sentence.
A judge ordered him put down last year after a teenage girl suffered a minor bite. The Humane Society of Utah is fighting the order in court, arguing city dog rules are so wide-reaching that a dog running with its owner could be considered a vicious animal and ordered euthanized.
Santaquin city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
