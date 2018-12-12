PINEHURST, Idaho (AP) — Federal officials are offering a $2,500 reward to find those responsible for an illegal timber harvest on federal land in northern Idaho.

Kurt Pavlat of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management tells The Spokesman-Review in a story on Tuesday that the illegal harvest occurred the week of Nov. 11 near the West Fork of Pine Creek.

Pavlat says thieves cut down Douglas fir trees worth more than $5,000. He says the trees probably ended up as commercial firewood.

Officials say that in recent years more than $20,000 worth of timber has been stolen in the area.

Pavlat says cutting down live trees without authorization is considered timber theft with penalties that include triple the price of the timber harvested.

___

Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com