RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia have announced a reward for information in connection with the vandalism of the Robert E. Lee Monument last weekend.
The Division of Capitol Police announced Tuesday a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.
Virginia Capitol Police believe a pressurized spraying device was used to spread a red paint-like substance on the west and southwest sides of the monument’s pedestal. The Department of General Services, which is offering the reward, hired a cleaner to remove the substance on Saturday.
The cost to DGS to remove the substance was more than $4,400.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- ‘Too little too late’: Bankruptcy booms among older Americans
- Gates admits crimes with — and embezzlement from — Manafort VIEW
- 5 states are voting today. Here’s what to watch.
- 11 dead, nearly 70 wounded in weekend violence in Chicago WATCH
- Trump says California diverts water that should be used against fires