FORT HALL, Idaho (AP) — A trucker from Missouri who was beaten at an Idaho truck stop last month is still recovering from his injuries, and his employer has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of his attacker.

Amos Phillips of Camdenton, Missouri, was sleeping inside his cab at a Fort Hall truck stop on Sept. 2 when an unknown attacker pried open his locked door, demanded money and beat Phillips with rocks in his fists.

Phillips says he managed to fight back, trying to gouge his attacker’s eyes and using both feet to shove the man out of his truck. He called 911 and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for broken bones and a blood clot on his brain.

The attack remains under investigation by the Fort Hall tribal police, which handles law enforcement on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation.