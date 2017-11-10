OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the recovery of two artifacts reported stolen from a Florida museum.
The Ocala Star-Banner reports a copper bowl form the 17th century and a handmade wooden signed used at Silver Springs were taken from the Silver River Museum & Environmental Education Center sometime last weekend.
Museum director Scott Mitchell says the theft was discovered on Monday.
The bowl is from a Spanish mission on the Ocklawaha River and dates back to the 1600s. A bell that was next to the bowl wasn’t taken.
Mitchell says the wooden sign was used at Silver Springs from the 1930s to the 1950s.
He says a museum patron is offering the reward. Anyone with information can contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.