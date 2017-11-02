BAY MINETTE, Ala. (AP) — An animal rights group is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for killing a pelican in Alabama found with black electrical tape wrapped around its beak and a rope wrapped around one wing and its feet.

Authorities are investigating but have yet to make an arrest, which prompted the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals to offer the reward. PETA Vice president Colleen O’Brien is urging anyone with information to contact Alabama Ecological Services at 251-441-5787.

The dead bird was found on Pelican Point in Baldwin County the weekend of Oct. 14.

The federal Fish and Wildlife Service says that Brown and American White pelicans are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, which makes actions such as taking, buying or selling the animals illegal.