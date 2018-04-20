MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — Supporters of law enforcement on Long Island say rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone planning violence against police officers.

That comes after police say a threat to law enforcement was made by a member of the MS-13 gang.

Nassau Police Benevolent Association President James McDermott says his organization has pledged $25,000 in reward money. That’s in addition to $50,000 in reward money from crime-stopping organizations in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Authorities say the threat was reported by a credible informant.

MS-13 is suspected in 25 killings on Long Island in the last two years. Authorities say the gang has members across the country, mostly Central American immigrants.