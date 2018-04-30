WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — The Revolutionary War hero known as “Captain Molly” is being honored at the U.S. Military Academy even as a search continues for her remains.

West Point on Tuesday will help honor Margaret Corbin, who stepped in to fire a cannon after her husband was killed in battle in 1776. The Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting the rededication ceremony at West Point’s cemetery.

The DAR moved Corbin’s remains to the cemetery in 1926. But it became clear recently that they moved the wrong remains.

The DAR is now leading an effort to find Corbin’s remains as they shine new light on the hero. Searchers suspect Corbin is buried south of West Point, near the Hudson River.