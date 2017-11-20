HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Revised estimates show Connecticut’s current budget deficit has grown large enough to potentially trigger a mid-year, budget-cutting plan from Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.

In a letter sent Monday to State Comptroller Kevin Lembo, Malloy’s budget director says the current fiscal year is now projected to be $202.8 million in deficit. Ben Barnes says that’s slightly more than one percent of net appropriations in the state’s main spending account, the threshold requiring Malloy to issue a deficit-mitigation plan.

Lembo would first have to confirm the figure.

Barnes’ letter comes a week after his office and the General Assembly’s Office of Fiscal Analysis estimated the current fiscal year is $178.4 million in deficit. He blames the larger shortfall on changes made to a tax on hospitals that triggers federal reimbursement funds.