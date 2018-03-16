HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers are pushing ahead with legislation that could potentially lead to a fourth casino.

The General Assembly’s Public Safety Committee voted 22-3 on Friday in favor of a revamped bill that would allow casino developers to submit proposals to build a casino, possibly in Bridgeport.

Unlike the original version, this retooled bill does not strip last year’s legislative approval of a new tribal casino in East Windsor, which is being developed by the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes to compete with MGM Resorts’s new casino in Springfield, Massachusetts. The project still needs federal approval.

The tribes own two casinos in southeastern Connecticut.

The amended legislation, which awaits further action in the House of Representatives, was part of a compromise allowing the possibility of a Bridgeport casino to remain alive.