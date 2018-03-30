TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An independent reviewer is backing the validity of a study that found improving Kansas’ public schools could cost an additional $2 billion a year.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the Legislature hired Jesse Levin, of the American Institutes for Research, to conduct a peer review of the recent cost study. He told lawmakers Thursday that the study was “fairly cutting-edge and done very, very well.”

The study found that Kansas needs to add between $1.8 billion and $2.1 billion a year in education spending in order to boost its high school graduation rate to 95 percent and to raise significant numbers of students up to grade level or college readiness on statewide reading and math tests.

Legislators are facing a Kansas Supreme Court mandate to increase spending on public schools.

Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com