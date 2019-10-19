WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors reviewing the origins of the Russia investigation have asked witnesses pointed questions about any anti-Trump bias among former FBI officials who are frequent targets of President Donald Trump and about the earliest steps they took in the Russia inquiry, according to former officials and other people familiar with the review.

The prosecutors, led by John Durham, the U.S. attorney in Connecticut, have interviewed about two dozen former and current FBI officials, the people said. Two former senior FBI agents are assisting with the review, the people said.

The number of interviews shows that Durham’s review is further along than previously known. It has served as a political flashpoint since Attorney General William Barr revealed in the spring that he planned to scrutinize the beginnings of the Russia investigation, which Trump and his allies have attacked without evidence as a plot by law enforcement and intelligence officials to prevent him from winning the 2016 election.

Closely overseen by Barr, Durham and his investigators have sought help from governments in countries that figure into right-wing attacks and unfounded conspiracy theories about the Russia investigation, stirring criticism that they are trying to deliver Trump a political victory rather than conducting an independent review.

And on Thursday, Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, tied Durham’s investigation to the Ukraine scandal, infuriating people inside the Justice Department. But Mulvaney’s comments also put the spotlight on Ukraine, the one country that Durham has sought help from. His team has interviewed private Ukrainian citizens, a Justice Department spokeswoman has said without explaining why.

A spokesman for Durham declined to comment. Barr has said that he viewed some investigative steps as “spying” on the Trump campaign and that there was a “failure among a group of leaders” in the intelligence community. He has said he began the Durham review in part to prevent future missteps.

Durham has yet to interview all the FBI officials who played key roles in opening the Russian investigation in the summer of 2016, the people familiar with the review said. He has not spoken with Peter Strzok, a former top counterintelligence official who opened the inquiry; former director James Comey; Comey’s deputy, Andrew McCabe; or James Baker, then the bureau’s general counsel.

Those omissions suggest Durham may be waiting until he has gathered all the facts before he asks to question the main decision-makers in the Russia inquiry.

Though criticism has been set off by the revelations that Durham is examining politically tinged accusations and outright conspiracy theories about the origins of the Russia investigation, he would naturally have to run down all leads to conduct a thorough review.

The president granted Barr sweeping powers for the review, though he did not open it as a criminal investigation. That means he gave Durham the power only to read materials the government had already gathered and to request voluntary interviews from witnesses, not to subpoena witnesses or documents. It is not clear whether the status of the review has changed.

Durham’s investigators appeared focused at one point on Strzok, said one former official who was interviewed. Strzok opened the Russia inquiry in late July 2016 after receiving information from the Australian government that the Russians had offered damaging information on Hillary Clinton to a Trump campaign adviser. Durham’s team has asked about the events surrounding the Australian tip, some of the people familiar with the review said.

Durham’s team, including Nora Dannehy, a veteran prosecutor, has questioned witnesses about why Strzok both drafted and signed the paperwork opening the investigation, suggesting that was unusual for one person to take both steps. Strzok began the inquiry after consulting with FBI leadership, former officials familiar with the episode said.

Durham has also questioned why Strzok opened the case on a weekend, again suggesting that the step might have been out of the ordinary. Former officials said that McCabe had directed Strzok to travel immediately to London to interview the two Australian diplomats who had learned about the Russians’ offer to help the Trump campaign and that he was trying to ensure he took the necessary administrative steps first.

It is not clear how many people Durham’s team has interviewed outside of the FBI. His investigators have questioned officials in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence but apparently have yet to interview CIA personnel, people familiar with the review said. Durham would probably want to speak with Gina Haspel, the agency’s director, who ran its London station when the Australians passed along the information about Russia’s offer of political dirt.

Many of the questions from Durham’s team overlapped with ones that the Justice Department inspector general, Michael Horowitz, has posed in his own look into aspects of the Russia inquiry, according to the people.

Horowitz’s report, which is most likely to be made public in the coming weeks, is expected to criticize law enforcement officials’ actions in the Russia investigation. Horowitz’s findings could provide insights into why Barr thought that the Russia investigation needed to be examined.

Durham’s questions seem focused on elements of the conservative attacks on the origins of the Russia inquiry. It is not clear whether he has asked about other parts of the investigation, which has grown to include more than 2,800 subpoenas, nearly 500 search warrants, 13 requests to foreign governments for evidence and interviews of about 500 witnesses.

In his review, Durham has asked witnesses about the role of Christopher Steele, a former intelligence official from Britain who was hired to research Trump’s ties to Russia by a firm that was in turn financed by Democrats. Law enforcement officials used some of the information Steele compiled into a dossier to obtain a secret wiretap on a Trump campaign adviser, Carter Page, whom they suspected was an agent of Russia.

The president and his supporters have vilified Steele, saying that investigators should have kept his information out of the application for the wiretap because they viewed him as having a bias against Trump. The Steele information served as one piece of the lengthy application.

They have accused the FBI and Justice Department of failing to disclose that Democrats were funding Steele’s research, but the wiretap application contains a page-length explanation alerting the court that the person who commissioned Steele’s research was “likely looking for information” to discredit Trump.

Durham’s investigators asked why FBI officials would use unsubstantiated or incorrect information in their application for a court order allowing the wiretap and seemed skeptical about why agents relied on Steele’s dossier.

The inspector general has also raised concerns that the FBI inflated Steele’s value as an informant in order to obtain the wiretap on Page. Durham’s investigators have done the same, according to the people familiar with his review.

Horowitz has asked witnesses about an assessment of Steele that MI6, the British spy agency, provided to the FBI after bureau officials received his dossier on Trump in September 2016. MI6 officials said Steele, a Russia expert, was honest and persistent but sometimes showed questionable judgment in pursuing targets that others viewed as a waste of time, two people familiar with the assessment said.

One former official said that in his interview with Durham’s team, he pushed back on the notion that law enforcement and intelligence officials had plotted to thwart Trump’s candidacy, laying out facts that prove otherwise.

For example, the former official compared the FBI’s handling of its two investigations related to Trump and Clinton, his 2016 opponent. Agents overtly investigated Clinton’s use of a private email server but kept secret their counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign. If the FBI had been trying to bolster Clinton’s candidacy and hurt Trump’s, they could have buried the email investigation or taken more overt steps in the Russia inquiry.

Instead, the former official noted, the opposite happened.

The former official said he was reassured by the presence of John Eckenrode, one of the former senior FBI agents assisting Durham. Like Durham, who investigated CIA torture of detainees overseas, Eckenrode is also familiar with high-stakes political inquiries.

He is probably best known for working with Patrick Fitzgerald, the former U.S. attorney who in 2003 was appointed to investigate the leak of the identity of an undercover CIA officer, Valerie Plame, to a journalist.

“Jack is as straight a shooter as you can get in the FBI,” Asha Rangappa, a former FBI agent, said of Eckenrode, a friend. “It’s the first reassuring thing I’ve heard about this review.”

Eckenrode and Durham appear to know each other from Eckenrode’s time as agent in New Haven, Connecticut, where Durham has spent most of his career as a prosecutor. Eckenrode also worked in Boston and eventually ran the FBI’s office in Philadelphia before retiring in 2006.