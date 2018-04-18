SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California prosecutor says it may be more than a year before her office decides if two police officers broke the law when they fatally shot a black man who was later found to be unarmed.
Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said Wednesday that her office doesn’t yet have the Sacramento police report into last month’s death of 22-year-old Stephon Clark.
She also doesn’t have the official autopsy, though a renowned pathologist hired by the family found that Clark was shot seven times from behind.
Schubert says it may be months before she gets those reports, and months more before she decides if the officers committed a crime.
The officers say Clark turned and advanced toward them when they opened fire. They later found only a cellphone.