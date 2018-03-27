LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former U.S. attorney says his team has completed a special investigation into a Kentucky city’s handling of a child sex abuse scandal within a police program.

The Courier Journal reports Kerry Harvey said Monday he expects city leaders will receive the review of the handling of sexual abuse allegations in the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Youth Explorers program as soon as April. Mayor Greg Fischer’s office says the report will be released to the public.

Under his $70,000 contract, Harvey must create a timeline outlining which city officials knew about the abuse allegations and when, as well as what actions they took.

Sexual misconduct lawsuits have been filed by least five former participants in the program for teens interested in law enforcement, and two former officers have been indicted.

