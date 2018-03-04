WENTWORTH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities will review 16 cases handled by a North Carolina prosecutor who left office after pleading guilty to charges involving a deal with another district attorney and their wives.

The News & Record of Greensboro reports the interim district attorney for Rockingham County, Tom Keith, has ordered a review of 16 cases that former District Attorney Craig Blitzer handled from start to finish.

Keith ordered the review after finding problems with Blitzer’s convictions in a homicide case and a prostitution ring. The next step is to determine if any of the 16 cases were mishandled.

Blitzer pleaded guilty in July to a misdemeanor charge of failure to discharge the duties of his office. Authorities say Blitzer and another district attorney created a scheme to get around a state restriction on hiring spouses.

___

Information from: News & Record, http://www.news-record.com