COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say officers acted within department policy when they shot and wounded the suspected serial bank robber whom law enforcement called the “Buckeye Bandit” because he often wore Ohio State University clothing.
Columbus police cornered him after a teller slipped a tracking device into a bundle of cash during a robbery last year. Police say two officers fired when the man pointed what appeared to be a handgun.
The department says an internal review found the officers acted according to police policy.
The man, Ikechi Emeaghara (ee-KEE’-chee ee-MEHG-‘rah), was suspected in a string of robberies. He pleaded guilty to armed bank robbery in federal court and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Most Read Stories
- Everett’s bikini baristas head to federal court to argue for freedom of exposure
- Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' came to Seattle: What did you think of the episode?
- Parents, adult son believed dead in Sammamish murder-suicide
- Trump: NFL should suspend Oakland Raiders' Marshawn Lynch
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
The Columbus Dispatch reports that his attorney said the 28-year-old turned to robbery after losing his job.