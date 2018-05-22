HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police department says two officers accused of excessive force have been cleared.

Al.com reports that a video posted Sunday on Facebook shows a suspect being arrested and punched by at least one Huntsville officer. A statement by the department Monday said the video shows only 44 seconds of a more than four minute struggle.

Sgt. Jonathan Ware says officers took the offender, who hasn’t been identified, to the ground and told him 31 times to put his hands behind his back. Ware says an officer then did as trained and struck the offender to get him to release his hold on an officer.

The newspaper reports that no one was injured. Police aren’t releasing body-camera footage, citing the ongoing case.

___

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews