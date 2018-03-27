BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A proposal to limit the dollars available to lower-performing students in Louisiana’s TOPS college tuition program has stalled, failing to win enough support from state senators.

The Senate Education Committee voted 4-3 Tuesday against the proposal from its chairman, Sen. Dan “Blade” Morrish.

Morrish, a Jennings Republican, proposed to reduce the amount of tuition covered for students who reach the basic TOPS award for a four-year college to a flat $4,000 annual payment. That’s below the $5,600 average yearly tuition rate in Louisiana.

Payments would have increased for higher-performing students.

Critics said Morrish’s plan could keep students from attending college and disproportionately hit poorer students. Morrish said it would keep TOPS generous, while also pushing students to improve their performance.

