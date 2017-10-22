PITTSBURGH (AP) — A judge has scheduled a retrial early next year in a civil rights lawsuit filed by a black man paralyzed when he was shot during a traffic stop by a Pittsburgh police officer.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that U.S. Magistrate Judge Maureen Kelly met Friday with lawyers and set a Jan. 22 date for the trial on allegations of excessive force by one officer against Leon Ford. The other officer was cleared of assault and battery allegations. The case was also referred for mediation to see if a solution can be worked out before trial.

The officers say Ford was shot five times during the November 2012 traffic stop because he tried to drive away during a struggle inside his vehicle. Ford says the car was inadvertently knocked into gear.

