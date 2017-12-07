SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — A second trial has begun for a man whose murder conviction was tossed by the Oregon Supreme Court, which found he was wrongfully interrogated after asking for a lawyer.

The Register-Guard reported Thursday that 35-year-old Robert Darnell Boyd is opting for a jury trial this time after a judge heard his case the first time.

The state’s high court ruled last year that Boyd’s statements to police shouldn’t have been introduced at his 2012 trial in the beating death of his girlfriend, Allyson Archibald.

Boyd did not dispute at the first trial that he had killed Archibald.

His defense attorney argued at the time that he did not intend to kill her.

To gain a murder conviction, prosecutors must prove the defendant intended to kill.

