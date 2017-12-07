SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — A second trial has begun for a man whose murder conviction was tossed by the Oregon Supreme Court, which found he was wrongfully interrogated after asking for a lawyer.
The Register-Guard reported Thursday that 35-year-old Robert Darnell Boyd is opting for a jury trial this time after a judge heard his case the first time.
The state’s high court ruled last year that Boyd’s statements to police shouldn’t have been introduced at his 2012 trial in the beating death of his girlfriend, Allyson Archibald.
Boyd did not dispute at the first trial that he had killed Archibald.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks broadcaster and former Husky star Warren Moon sued for sexual harassment
- If sexual harassment and misconduct allegations are true, Warren Moon is finished | Matt Calkins
- Say what? Washington Huskies pull off wild 74-65 upset win over No. 2 Kansas
- Neil deGrasse Tyson responds, says Seahawks' lateral was just the 'Galilean transformation'
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s beloved 13 Coins
His defense attorney argued at the time that he did not intend to kill her.
To gain a murder conviction, prosecutors must prove the defendant intended to kill.
___
Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com