ROME, Maine (AP) — A lakeside retreat created by an Army veteran who lost all four limbs in an explosion in Afghanistan is extending its inaugural season by four weeks.

The Travis Mills Foundation was supposed to serve 57 veterans and their families in Rome, Maine. The extension of the season will bring that number to 89.

There will be 16 veteran families at the camp over the next two weeks. The season will wrap up with five veterans and their families from hurricane-damaged Houston and Florida.

At the camp, families participate in various activities including kayaking, fishing and tubing.

Mills says it’s important for veterans with war injuries to continue to do things with their families and not let themselves be sidelined by a disability.