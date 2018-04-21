WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (AP) — One of the longest-serving senators in U.S. history has bid farewell to Utah Republican Party delegates.

Orrin Hatch gave brief remarks to the state Republican convention Saturday, thanking the state that sent him to the Senate for 41 years.

His retirement is none too soon for some party loyalists who seethed at the possibility that he might break a promise not to seek an eighth term.

He steps down paving the way for former presidential contender Mitt Romney to take his place. Romney is Hatch’s hand-picked successor.

Romney is looking to secure the GOP nomination for Senate later on Saturday.

Hatch did not offer any endorsement for Romney during his brief remarks in suburban Salt Lake City Saturday. Instead, he offered his appreciation for the party’s support over the last four decades.