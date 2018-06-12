HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia corrections spokesman says a retired Huntington police captain serving a sentence for sexually assaulting seven boys has died.

Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety spokesman Lawrence Messina tells news outlets that 88-year-old Foster G. Bowen died Friday at a hospital.

Messina says Bowen’s body has been sent to a medical examiner for an autopsy.

Bowen was convicted of all 34 counts of sexual abuse and sexual assault in 2011. He was sentenced in Cabell County Circuit Court to a minimum of 302 years in prison.

Prosecutors said the incidents occurred between 1981 and 2003 at Bowen’s Barboursville home and at a cabin in Webster County. The boys ranged in age from 11 to 16 years old.