MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Retired Vermont Attorney General William Sorrell is scheduled to be deposed by lawyers seeking to determine if he conducted public business from his private email account.

A Superior Court judge ruled last week that Sorrell, a Democrat, could be questioned about the possible existence of public records in his private email account.

The Monday deposition is part of a broader lawsuit seeking public records filed by the Washington-based Energy and Environment Legal Institute, which is seeking information about whether Sorrell and a number of other attorneys general were involved in a coordinated multistate investigation into ExxonMobil and climate change.

Sorrell has said he has nothing to hide.

The judge’s ruling says the Sorrell can only be questioned about the existence of any pertinent records.

