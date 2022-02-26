A jury in Florida on Friday acquitted Curtis Reeves, a retired Tampa Police Department SWAT commander who fatally shot a man more than eight years ago in a movie theater after a dispute over cellphone use.

A jury of four men and two women found Reeves not guilty of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Chad Oulson on Jan. 13, 2014, at a matinee showing of “Lone Survivor” in a theater near Tampa.

A defense lawyer for Reeves argued that his client had acted in self-defense when he fired on Oulson, who had tossed a bag of popcorn at Reeves.

The verdict ended a case that ignited debates about legal firearms in public spaces and lingered in court because of multiple appeals and pandemic-related delays.

The case garnered even more attention because of its ties to Florida’s Stand Your Ground law, which allows a person to use deadly force without first trying to retreat from a dangerous situation if the person “reasonably believes” that their life is being imminently threatened.

In 2017, Florida state lawmakers strengthened the law and shifted the burden of proof to prosecutors. A judge ultimately denied Reeves a self-defense claim under the law, but he was still able to claim self-defense at the trial.

His lawyer, Richard Escobar, said Reeves, who was 71 at the time, was fearful of being attacked by Oulson, who was 43, and 6 feet, 4 inches tall.

Oulson, a finance manager at a local motorcycle dealership, was on a date with his wife, Nicole. Their 22-month-old daughter, Alexis, who was with a babysitter at home, was not feeling well.

Prosecutors said Oulson texted the babysitter to see how his daughter was doing before the movie started.

Charles Cummings, who was in the row in front of Reeves during the shooting, told The New York Times in 2014 that Reeves was “agitated” that Oulson was using his phone.

The men exchanged words, and Oulson threw a bag of popcorn at Reeves, who shot Oulson in the chest, according to a criminal complaint.

Nicole Oulson had placed her hand on her husband’s chest and was struck in a finger.