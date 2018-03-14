RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A retired fraud investigator for the South Dakota Department of Revenue has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for bank fraud and money laundering.

Seventy-one-year-old Steven Knigge was accused of fraudulently asking banks in several states to wire money to an account in South Dakota belonging to him, while he was working as a state official in 2015. Banks in Georgia, Arizona, Washington and Texas were targeted.

Knigge reached a plea deal with prosecutors last fall and pleaded guilty. Charges of conspiracy, wire fraud and tampering were dismissed. The Rapid City Journal reports he was sentenced Friday.

Knigge’s attorney said he committed the offenses while struggling with marital problems and after meeting someone overseas online.

Knigge also was ordered to repay a bank in Arizona and Washington nearly $32,000.

___

