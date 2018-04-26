HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A retired college professor and Republican campaign veteran has announced she plans to be the candidate now.

Ruby Corby O’Neill said Thursday she will seek the party’s endorsement for the state’s 5th Congressional District, the seat held by Democratic Rep. Elizabeth Esty, who came under fire for her handling of harassment complaints in her office. Esty is not seeking re-election.

O’Neill made her announcement on the steps of the state Capitol, with her husband, long-time Southbury state Rep. Arthur O’Neill, by her side.

Ruby Corby O’Neill, a trained developmental psychologist, says she hopes to counteract the political divisiveness in Washington and use her voice to advocate for people in the western Connecticut district.

Born in Honduras, she immigrated to the U.S. as a toddler. She serves in various Latino organizations.