DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Appeals Court has overturned the conviction of a retired Catholic priest who’d been accused of invading the privacy of several students in a high school restroom.
The students had complained that the Rev. Paul Monahan repeatedly entered the public restroom during a high school track meet in 2016 and looked at their genitals. Monahan’s doctor testified that Monahan’s restroom visits were necessitated by a medical condition.
The Daily Nonpareil reports that the court said in its decision released Wednesday that the students had no reasonable expectation of privacy in a public bathroom. Prosecutors are mulling an appeal.
Monahan had been sentenced in February last year to 30 days in jail, suspended and a year of probation. He also was ordered to register as a sex offender.
Information from: The Daily Nonpareil, http://www.nonpareilonline.com