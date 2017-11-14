BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A retired judge’s son who was sentenced to 15 years in prison for stealing cocaine and guns from an evidence vault inside the courthouse where he and his mother worked has been released after serving five years.

The Advocate reports Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick said Monday that 35-year-old William Bates Colvin was released Nov. 1. Colvin was one of more than 1,900 convicted inmates released under new Louisiana law Act 280, which renders nonviolent offenders eligible for “good time” release after serving 35 percent of their sentence, down from 40 percent.

Colvin is the son of former state District Judge Kay Bates. He was arrested in 2012, and pleaded guilty in 2015 to charges including malfeasance in office. He received credit for time served.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com