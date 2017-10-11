PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Retired hospital workers in Rhode Island are protesting an effort to cut their pensions by as much as 40 percent and criticizing the response of the Roman Catholic diocese that established their failed pension plan.

The Providence Journal reports that about 100 people marched Wednesday in Providence to decry the potential cuts to pensions for former workers of St. Joseph’s and Our Lady of Fatima hospitals. Some carried signs with images of Bishop Thomas Tobin and messages such as”Where’s our moral leader?”

The diocese says its financial responsibility to the fund ended before the current problems.

Pension managers say the fund does not have enough money to pay promised benefits. The plan was found to be insolvent in August.