GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A fire official who retired in Hall County after being accused of sexual harassment will draw more than $14,000 in pay.
The Gainesville Times obtained documents through open records requests showing the investigation of Skip Heflin began only after the involved female employee’s death in November.
And Human Resources Director Bill Moats says that because the woman’s death makes her accusations only “hearsay,” the county can’t pursue a case against Heflin, who served as assistant chief of operations for Hall County Fire Services.
County Administrator Jock Connell said Heflin retired Dec. 15 but will be paid through Feb. 17.
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Jacob Eason, former Lake Stevens 5-star QB, officially transferring to Washington
A dozen employees were interviewed in the probe and some made additional allegations against Heflin and other employees, but the documents don’t show any followup, and the newspaper couldn’t reach Heflin.
___
Information from: The Times, http://www.gainesvilletimes.com