BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A retired Boise priest is denying he possessed or distributed child pornography.
KTVB-TV reports that Rev. W. Thomas Faucher pleaded not guilty Friday in 4th District Court to 18 counts of possession of child pornography, three counts of distribution of child pornography and three counts of drug possession.
His trial is set for August.
The 72-year-old retired priest is being held in the Ada County Jail on $1 million bond. He served as pastor at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Boise until 2014. He was arrested in February.
Prosecutors say Faucher was in possession of more than 2,000 images and videos of child pornography with some depicting the rape and torture of children.
