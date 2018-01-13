CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Retail Association and Granite State College have partnered to create professional development opportunities for members of the association.

The association says it will gain customized workshops for their membership at an affordable rate. Association CEO Nancy Kyle says about 95 percent of its members are small retail operators. She said the workshops will give members an effective way to nurture their top employees from entry-level positions to senior management.

The association says with New Hampshire’s unemployment rate at only 2.8 percent, the largest problem facing retailers in the state is getting qualified help. Workforce development is a priority for the association and the college.