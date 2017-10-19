COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Average retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the country continue to steadily decline.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump in the state was $2.26 a gallon, down from $2.32 last week. Average gasoline prices nationally stand at $2.46, down 2 cents from last week.

Drivers in Texarkana, compared to other metro regions in Texas, are paying the least at $2.18 a gallon. Motorists in El Paso are paying the most on average, at $2.40.

Gas prices have dropped steadily over the last five weeks and AAA Texas says it’s an indication that demand may be returning to normal levels as refineries and pipelines resume pre-hurricane operations.

Hurricane Harvey made landfall on the Texas Gulf Coast in late August and within a couple of weeks had driven gas prices to their highest average price of the year, $2.67.