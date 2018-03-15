COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the U.S. held steady this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.29 per gallon — the same as a week ago. Nationwide gasoline prices averaged $2.53 per gallon.

The association survey found Midland has the most expensive gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.52 per gallon. Drivers in El Paso have the cheapest gasoline statewide at an average $2.15 per gallon.

AAA experts say one major factor contributing to stable prices is increased gasoline production that has kept pace with higher than usual demand this winter.