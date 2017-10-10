NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. (AP) — Fire officials have lifted restrictions on parts of a trail near a 70-acre brush fire in the White Mountains of New Hampshire that has been weakened by rain, but is still smoldering.

Visitors to the area should expect to see occasional smoke within the burn area. Fire managers are still monitoring it to make sure the fire doesn’t spread.

The fire that started a week ago on a cliff in Kinsman Ridge over the Lost River Gorge.

Officials said the fire will continue to smolder until heavy rain or snow arrives.