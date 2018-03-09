UNION, W.Va. (AP) — A temporary restraining order against natural gas pipeline protesters sitting in trees near the Virginia state line has been granted by a West Virginia judge.

The Roanoke Times reports the Thursday order from Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Robert Irons is effective for 10 days. Mountain Valley Pipeline sought the order saying in court papers the protest could prevent it from cutting trees along the pipeline’s path in time to meet a March 31 deadline imposed by federal wildlife protections.

The protesters have no plans to come down from stands in two trees saying in a statement the “greedy corporations” are behind the 300-mile (500-kilometer) pipeline that would damage land and waters.

A hearing is scheduled Tuesday on Mountain Valley’s request for a preliminary injunction that could last longer than the order.