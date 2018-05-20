MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Construction is set to begin in early June for restoration of an Art Deco building that’s a prominent downtown feature in one Mississippi city.

Interior demolition began about five months ago in parts of the Threefoot Building in Meridian, which was completed in 1929 and has been empty for years.

City officials tell the Meridian Star it will take about 18 months to convert the historic 16-story building into a Courtyard by Marriott.

The project developer, John Tampa of Ascent Hospitality, bought the building in January 2016. He previously said the hotel will have about 130 rooms, a restaurant, a coffee shop and 1,100-square feet of ground-floor retail space.

The city’s community development director, Laura Carmichael, could not confirm whether all of those features remain in the updated plans.