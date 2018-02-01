RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Restaurant owners in Richmond are pushing back against a plan by Mayor Levar Stoney to raise the city’s meals tax in order to pay for new school construction.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that restaurateurs are planning how to lobby the Richmond City Council to reject the mayor’s plan. The restaurant owners said they shouldn’t be singled out to help pay for new schools.

Stoney wants to increase tax by 1.5 percentage points, which would raise the combined sales and city meals tax to 12.8 percent.

The mayor is looking for extra money to help pay for a new plan to replace some the city’s older and dilapidated schools.