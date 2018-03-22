PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Portland, Maine, officials say a pair of high-profile restaurateurs who owe thousands for civil judgments and now face criminal charges regarding bad checks have left the state.
Thomas and Shannon Bard are accused of writing more than $19,000 in bad checks to Freeport-based Bow Street Distributing. The Portland Press Herald reports the couple was indicted by a Cumberland County grand jury this month, and has since relocated to Massachusetts.
A call to Thomas Bard was not answered and he didn’t respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday. The Bards closed their Maine restaurants last summer after a number of lawsuits.
A spokesman for Bow Street declined comment on the charges.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- With police near, suspected Austin bomber blows himself up VIEW
- Sea lions gobbling fragile fish in Northwest survival war VIEW
- Neighbors baffled after naming of 24-year-old suspect
- Austin bombing suspect had list of future targets
- Austin bombing suspect's uncle says he was smart, kind VIEW