PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Portland, Maine, officials say a pair of high-profile restaurateurs who owe thousands for civil judgments and now face criminal charges regarding bad checks have left the state.

Thomas and Shannon Bard are accused of writing more than $19,000 in bad checks to Freeport-based Bow Street Distributing. The Portland Press Herald reports the couple was indicted by a Cumberland County grand jury this month, and has since relocated to Massachusetts.

A call to Thomas Bard was not answered and he didn’t respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday. The Bards closed their Maine restaurants last summer after a number of lawsuits.

A spokesman for Bow Street declined comment on the charges.