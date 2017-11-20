PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — A teenager is facing an attempted murder charge and another man is recovering in the hospital after a stabbing involving employees at a Massachusetts restaurant.

Peabody police responded to the Century House at about 1 p.m. Sunday for reports of a fight in the kitchen area.

The victim, a 56-year-old man, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with a stab wound to the abdomen. His name has not been disclosed.

The suspect fled.

Officers eventually arrested 18-year-old Rogerio Silva Thomaz Dos Reis at a Peabody apartment and charged him with assault with intent to murder and other offenses. Rogerio Teixeira, of the same address, was charged with accessory after the fact.

Both are expected to be arraigned Monday. It could not immediately be determined if they have lawyers.