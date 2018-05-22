DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit restaurant worker has been charged in the shooting of a 23-year-old customer following an argument at the eatery.
The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 45-year-old Engjull Thaqi was arraigned Tuesday on assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault and weapons charges.
Prosecutors say the customer was asked to leave the Coney Island restaurant on Detroit’s east side Sunday afternoon after arguing with Thaqi. The customer returned to a rear parking lot where he was shot in the leg.
He was in critical condition Sunday.
Thaqi faces a May 29 probable cause conference and June 4 preliminary examination.
A Detroit gas station clerk was charged last week in the fatal shooting of a customer after words were exchanged at that west side business.