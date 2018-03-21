HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — A New York restaurant that took more than 10 years to build has closed after two years in operation.
Newsday reported Wednesday Barto has closed. The 140-seat restaurant served a variety of dishes in a lavish environment complete with a red Venetian chandelier.
The restaurant’s design had prompted the newspaper to call it one of the most romantic restaurants on Long Island.
Barto was a project led by Donald and Anne Finley, a couple which also owns Bayville’s Shipwreck Tavern and the Jekyll and Hyde club in Manhattan.
It is unclear what lead to the restaurant’s closing. The couple has not responded to requests for comment.
___
Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com